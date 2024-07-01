BCR PMI Index: Manufacturing Production Level Fell In June 2024 For First Time In Last Three Months



The manufacturing production level declined in June 2024 for the first time in the last three months, just like the employment level, and cost pressure has increased, according to a report regarding the BCR PMI® index for the manufacturing industry.