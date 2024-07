Romgaz Shareholders Greenlight EUR1.5B Note Issuance Program

Romgaz Shareholders Greenlight EUR1.5B Note Issuance Program. The shareholders of natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Monday approved among other things a EUR1.5 billion note issuance program, of which EUR500 million an inaugural issue prepared for July 2024, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]