Biscuit Maker Croco Doubles Profit In 2023 To RON81M. Biscuit maker Croco, based in Onesti, Bacau County (eastern Romania), posted record high profit in 2023, RON81 milion, more than double the 2022 level, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]