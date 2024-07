Five-Star Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca Reaches 70% Occupancy Rate In June, Starts Construction Of Second Wing

Five-Star Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca Reaches 70% Occupancy Rate In June, Starts Construction Of Second Wing. Five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in June 2022, operated at an average occupancy rate of 70% in June and entered high season, considering the events scheduled in Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]