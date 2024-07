Raiffeisen Asset Management Reaches EUR1.05B In Total Assets Under Management

Raiffeisen Asset Management Reaches EUR1.05B In Total Assets Under Management. Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM), which manages 13 investment funds and the Raiffeisen Acumulare voluntary pension fund, has reached EUR1.05 billion in total assets under management, higher by EUR180 million since the beginning of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]