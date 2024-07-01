Hidroelectrica Signs Contract With Energomontaj And Koncar Engineering For Refurbishment Works At AHE Vidraru

Hidroelectrica Signs Contract With Energomontaj And Koncar Engineering For Refurbishment Works At AHE Vidraru. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity producer in Romania and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in a stock market report on July 1 that it signed a contract for refurbishment works at AHE Vidraru, as Beneficiary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]