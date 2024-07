Hidroelectrica Makes RON1.1B Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca

Hidroelectrica Makes RON1.1B Deposits With Exim Banca Romaneasca. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest electricity producer in Romania and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced in a stock market report on July 1 that it made RON1.1 billion worth of deposits with state-run lender Exim Banca Romaneasca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]