Fornetti Plans To Make RON7M Investments In Romania In 2024

Fornetti Plans To Make RON7M Investments In Romania In 2024. Fornetti Romania, one of the largest actors on the pastry market of the country, has an investment budget of more than RON7 million for this year, after having invested more than RON16 million last year, data supplied by the company for ZF’s 2024 edition of the “Cei mai mari jucatori din (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]