Brazil’s Stefanini Boosts Romania Profit by 67% in 2023 To RON13.5M

Brazil’s Stefanini Boosts Romania Profit by 67% in 2023 To RON13.5M. Stefanini Romania, the local subsidiary of Brazilian supplier of IT solutions and services, in 2023 saw its net profit rise by 67%, to RON13.5 million (EUR2.7 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]