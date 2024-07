Trident Aims to Open First Dental Clinic Outside Bucharest, in Timisoara

Florin Lazarescu, founder of Trident stomatology clinics, with three units in Bucharest, wants to open the first clinic outside the capital city, in Timisoara. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]