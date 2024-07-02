Romania's Hidroelectrica awards EUR 188 mln hydropower plant refurbishment contract

Romania's Hidroelectrica awards EUR 188 mln hydropower plant refurbishment contract. Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) awarded a EUR 188 million contract for the refurbishment of its major hydropower plant Vidraru to an association formed by Romanian companies Electromontaj (the leader of the association), Butan Grup (specialized in cranes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]