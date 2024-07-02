Romanian energy minister expects first drillings at Neptun Deep by the end of year

Romanian energy minister expects first drillings at Neptun Deep by the end of year. The natural gas offshore project Neptun Deep, operated by OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) but fiercely opposed by green activists such as Greenpeace, is going according to the schedule, and if nothing unexpected occurs, authorities expect to see the first drillings by the end of this year, energy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]