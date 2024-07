Switzerland’s Ameropa Buys Romania’s Agrotex Satu Mare

Switzerland’s Ameropa Buys Romania’s Agrotex Satu Mare. Ameropa Group, a Swiss-held group, has acquired via Promat Comimpex company, included in its Romania portfolio, the majority stake in Agrotex, a farming input and grain trader of Satu Mare. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]