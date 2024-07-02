Northern Romania: Man struck by lightning, storm winds bring down a forest in Maramure?

Northern Romania: Man struck by lightning, storm winds bring down a forest in Maramure?. The county of Maramure?, in northwest Romania, saw significant damage following the storms on Monday evening, July 1. A man who was herding animals was struck by lightning and died. Additionally, a forest was leveled by the wind. A person herding animals in the mountainous area of Ocna (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]