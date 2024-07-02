 
July 2, 2024

Central Romania: "Fragments" exhibition opens in Alma Vii fortified evangelical church
Jul 2, 2024

The "Fragments" exhibition by father-son artists Sorin Ilfoveanu and Adrian Ilfoveanu will open in the fortified evangelical church in Alma Vii, Sibiu County, on Saturday, July 13, with the support of the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation. The creations of the two invited artists will enter (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Window And Door Manufacturer Optimedia Earmarks Investments Worth Over EUR12M For 2024 PVC and aluminum windows and doors manufacturer Optimedia has budgeted investments of over EUR12 million for 2024, which target the development of the aluminum production division.

Adobe Revenue And Profit Up Again In Romania In 2023 Adobe Systems Romania, the local subsidiary of the US group by the same name, one of the largest software businesses in the world, posted RON444 million (EUR89 million) revenue in 2023, an increase of 18% on 2022, Finance Ministry data show.

JYSK Opens Store In Targu-Mures, Reaches 143 Units In Romania Scandinavian home furnishings retailer JYSK continues its expansion plans in Romania and is inaugurating a store in the town of Targu-Mures, on July 4, 2024, thus reaching a 143-unit network in Romania.

Vrancart Recycling Gets RON37M State Aid Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart Adjud (VNC.RO) has informed shareholders and investors in a stock market report on July 1 about a state aid, in the amount of RON37.4 million, attracted by the subsidiary Vrancart Recycling SRL.

Nuclearelectrica Announces European Commission's Positive Opinion On Units 3 And 4 Project At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, has announced in a stock market report on July 2 the adoption of the European Commission’s positive opinion regarding the project of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, based on Article 41 of (...)

C&W Echinox: Romanians Spent EUR36B In Large Retail Chains In 2023, Up 11% vs. 2022 Romanians spent EUR36 billion in large retail chains, up 11% compared with 2022, out of which the FMCG spending accounted for EUR22.5 billion (more than 60% share), according to the Romania Retail Snapshot 2024 performed by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, based (...)

CONFIDENT becomes the communication agency of Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania Confident Communications, a marketing communications agency, has become the communication partner for Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania. The campaigns that will take place aim to inform and educate the public on the diagnosis, treatment, and care of (...)

 


