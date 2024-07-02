Central Romania: "Fragments" exhibition opens in Alma Vii fortified evangelical church

The "Fragments" exhibition by father-son artists Sorin Ilfoveanu and Adrian Ilfoveanu will open in the fortified evangelical church in Alma Vii, Sibiu County, on Saturday, July 13, with the support of the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation. The creations of the two invited artists will enter (...)