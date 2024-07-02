Expense Reduction Analysts rebrand to ERA Group & announce new leadership

Expense Reduction Analysts rebrand to ERA Group & announce new leadership. Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) announced it has rebranded using the new name, ERA Group. This updated identity, designed by the award-winning global brand agency BrandOpus, coincides with the appointment of Global CEO Mark Taylor and represents the company’s total value proposition beyond (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]