AmCham Survey: Overall Investment Climate In Romania Is Rated Positive By 46% Of Respondents

The overall investment climate in Romania is rated positive by 46% of respondents and companies' plans to expand operations and investment in 2024 reflect confidence in Romania's potential, as per a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]