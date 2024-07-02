CONFIDENT becomes the communication agency of Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania



CONFIDENT becomes the communication agency of Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania.

Confident Communications, a marketing communications agency, has become the communication partner for Infosan, the only private ophthalmo pediatrics hospital in Romania. The campaigns that will take place aim to inform and educate the public on the diagnosis, treatment, and care of (...)