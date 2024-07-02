Cristi Movil? invests in the multinational company ITGlobers and takes over the management for EMEA and APAC



Cristi Movil? invests in the multinational company ITGlobers and takes over the management for EMEA and APAC.

Shareholder and associate of the Colombian company IT Globers, Cristi Movil? takes over the position of CEO of the company for the EMEA and APAC regions. With offices in eight countries in Latin America and Europe, ITGlobers specialises in technological services and solutions for the (...)