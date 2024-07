Revolut sees increased revenue, customer base in Romania

Revolut sees increased revenue, customer base in Romania. Global fintech company Revolut recently released its Annual Report for 2023, showing record profit and revenue growth, but also increased customer base, particularly in Romania, where retail customers saw a 38% increase. Revolut’s net profit margin for 2023 was 19%. The company's major (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]