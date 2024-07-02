Nuclearelectrica Announces European Commission’s Positive Opinion On Units 3 And 4 Project At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant
Jul 2, 2024
State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, has announced in a stock market report on July 2 the adoption of the European Commission’s positive opinion regarding the project of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, based on Article 41 of (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]