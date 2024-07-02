C&W Echinox: Romanians Spent EUR36B In Large Retail Chains In 2023, Up 11% vs. 2022

C&W Echinox: Romanians Spent EUR36B In Large Retail Chains In 2023, Up 11% vs. 2022. Romanians spent EUR36 billion in large retail chains, up 11% compared with 2022, out of which the FMCG spending accounted for EUR22.5 billion (more than 60% share), according to the Romania Retail Snapshot 2024 performed by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]