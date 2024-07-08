BMW Group Bought EUR2.3B Worth Of Parts From 100 Direct Suppliers In Romania In 2023

BMW Group Bought EUR2.3B Worth Of Parts From 100 Direct Suppliers In Romania In 2023. Germany’s BWM Group bought about EUR2.3 billion worth of parts – steering wheels, tires and loading systems, from direct suppliers in Romania last year, which, together with the rising sales of cars and motorcycles, is a solid base for the group’s ambition to develop an IT and software hub in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]