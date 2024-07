Mutual Fund Assets Up 3.3% To RON44.6B In May 2024

The net assets of the 248 open-end and closed-end mutual funds, both local and foreign, available in Romania, increased by 3.3% to RON44.6 billion in May and by 12.2% since the beginning of the year.