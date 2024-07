Maspex Romania Aims For 7% Growth In Revenue In 2024

Maspex Romania Aims For 7% Growth In Revenue In 2024. Maspex Romania, a producer of beverages, snacks and foods, part of Poland’s Maspex, has budgeted 7% growth in revenue this year, after having posted 12% growth to RON1.153 billion in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]