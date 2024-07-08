Central Romania: Wild bear that attacked animals at Târgu Mure? Zoo shot

Central Romania: Wild bear that attacked animals at Târgu Mure? Zoo shot. A bear that repeatedly attacked animals at the Târgu Mure? Zoo in central Romania was shot in an operation organized by the gendarmes. The wild animal killed three deer and an emu before being put down. Last week, representatives announced that a bear had been roaming the Zoo's grounds for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]