C&W Echinox: Crane ChemPharma Secures 3,000 Sqm Of Production Space In Industra Park Arad

Crane ChemPharma & Energy, a global industrial manufacturer and subsidiary of Crane Company, secured a lease for 3,000 square meters of production space within Industra Park Arad in Romania, developed by Oresa Industra. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]