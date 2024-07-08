2024 Baccalaureate exam: Romania’s Education Ministry announces highest pass rate in 15 years

The pass rate at this year's Baccalaureate exam in Romania surpassed 76%, the Education Ministry announced, noting this is the highest rate in the last 15 years. The figure will likely change after the candidates' appeals, with the final results for the first session of the exam being expected