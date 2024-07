Competition Council Approves Takeover Of A Debt Portfolio Of BRD Finance IFN By OTTO Group

Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby the OTTO Group, through EOS Credit Funding DAC and EOS Finance IFN S.A., intends to take over a portfolio of performing and non-performing receivables from BRD Finance IFN S.A.