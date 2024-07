SVN: Number Of Homes Sold In Romania In H1, 2024 Up 16%

SVN: Number Of Homes Sold In Romania In H1, 2024 Up 16%. More than 77,200 houses and apartments were sold in Romania in the first six months of 2024, an increase of 16%, while the increase in Bucharest was 25%, real estate consultant SVN Romania said in a report based on official statistics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]