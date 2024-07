Romania Secures Record EUR4.1B In EIB Funding In 2023

Romania Secures Record EUR4.1B In EIB Funding In 2023. In 2023, Romania saw a record level of financing obtained from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, with a total of financial commitments worth EUR4.1 billion, the highest level so far, according to data cited by Mihai Precup, director within the Board of Directors and Romania’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]