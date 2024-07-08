Romanian swimmer wins gold medal at European Junior Championships in Vilnius
Romanian swimmer Daria-M?riuca Sili?teanu won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke event on Sunday, July 7, at the European Junior Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania. Sili?teanu was timed at 1 minute 00.72 seconds, followed in the final standings by Hungarian Lora Komoroczy, who had 1 (...)
