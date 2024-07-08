Electromagnetica Puts Up For Sale 11 Small Hydroelectric Power Plants At Starting Price Of RON29M

Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO) has announced in a stock market report that it will organize an outcry bid on August 7 for the sale of assets consisting of 11 small hydroelectric power plants, at a starting price of RON29 million, to which VAT is applied.