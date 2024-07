Partners Financial Services Becomes Largest Shareholder Of Transilvania Broker De Asigurari

Partners Financial Services Becomes Largest Shareholder Of Transilvania Broker De Asigurari. Czech-held company Partners Financial Services (PFS) is entering Romania by buying a 32.89% stake in Transilvania Broker de Asigurari (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokers on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]