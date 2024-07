Interbrands Orbico Overshoots RON6B Turnover Mark In 2023

Interbrands Orbico Overshoots RON6B Turnover Mark In 2023. Interbrands Orbico, the largest player in the distri­bution and logistics market, recorded a turnover of over RON6 billion in 2023, up 17% on the year, in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]