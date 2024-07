Builder Wincon's 2023 Net Profit Soars 72.6% YoY To RON16.4M

Builder Wincon's 2023 Net Profit Soars 72.6% YoY To RON16.4M. Cluj-Napoca builder Wincon, held by entrepreneurs Bogdan Irsik (90%) and Werner Irsik (10%), for 2023 reported net profit of RON16.4 million (EUR3.3 million), up 72.6% from net gain of RON9.5 million (EUR1.9 million) reported in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]