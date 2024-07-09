Romanian fintech MetaWealth valued at EUR 50 mln following EUR 2 mln pre-series A round
Jul 9, 2024
Fintech startup MetaWealth announced it has successfully closed a EUR 2 million pre-Series A round of funding from 11 international investors, which values the real estate tokenizing platform at EUR 50 million just 15 months after its global launch. “We intend to do a Series A funding round (...)
