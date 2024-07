Number of housing units sold in Romania up by 16% y/y in H1

Number of housing units sold in Romania up by 16% y/y in H1. Over 77,200 homes were sold in Romania in the first six months of 2024, up 16% compared to the same period in 2023, while the number of homes sold in Bucharest and Ilfov county increased with an annual rhythm of 25%, shows a market report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]