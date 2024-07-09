PepsiCo doubles capacity of Romanian production unit where investments reached USD 100 mln

PepsiCo doubles capacity of Romanian production unit where investments reached USD 100 mln. Multinational company PepsiCo announced it doubled the production capacity of its factory in Pope?ti-Leordeni, southern Romania, an investment that reached USD 100 million, and is talking about transforming the unit into a European production hub, Profit.ro reported. PepsiCo's new automated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]