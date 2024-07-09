Gabriel Resources appeals ICSID ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project in Romania

Gabriel Resources appeals ICSID ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project in Romania. Canadian company Gabriel Resources announced on July 8 that it filed an appeal against the decision of the Washington Arbitration Court (ICSID) by which Romania won the case in the Ro?ia Montan? gold mining project, requesting its annulment, according to G4media.ro. The Arbitral Tribunal of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]