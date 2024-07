Meat Processor CIA Aboliv Hits RON245M Turnover in 2023, Up 28% YOY

Meat product manufacturer CIA Aboliv of Mihai Viteazu, Cluj, controlled by businessman Bogdan Ilie Daniel, ended 2023 with turnover worth above RON245 million, up 28% from the previous year.