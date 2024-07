Star Assembly Sebes Sees Turnover Top RON10B in 2023

Star Assembly Sebes Sees Turnover Top RON10B in 2023. Sebes-based Star Assembly, the local unit of Mercedes-Benz AG, for 2023 reported turnover worth above RON10 billion (around EUR2 billion), up 10.6% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]