Crane ChemPharma secures 3,000 sqm of production space within Industra Park Arad in western Romania

Crane ChemPharma secures 3,000 sqm of production space within Industra Park Arad in western Romania. Crane ChemPharma & Energy, a global industrial manufacturer and subsidiary of the Crane Company, secured a lease for 3,000 square meters of production space within Industra Park Arad, a development by Oresa Industra in western Romania. The move, facilitated by the real estate consultancy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]