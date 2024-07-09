EIB survey finds fair grasp of climate change consequences among Romanians, room for improvement on solutions

EIB survey finds fair grasp of climate change consequences among Romanians, room for improvement on solutions. Romanians have some awareness of the causes and consequences of climate change, but there’s still room for improvement when it comes to their knowledge about solutions, according to the sixth edition of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Climate Survey. The survey had over 30,000 respondents (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]