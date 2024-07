OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Output Down 3.2% in Q2/2024 Vs Q2/2023

OMV Petrom, Romania's largest oil and gas producer, announced total hydrocarbon production in Q2/2024 reached 110,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down 3.2% from Q2/2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]