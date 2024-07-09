Romanian Game Awards to celebrate best locally developed video games in November
Jul 9, 2024
Romanian Game Awards to celebrate best locally developed video games in November.
Game developers from Romania, young individuals who have developed games as part of projects, competitions, or independently, and agencies will come together at the Romanian Game Awards on November 13 at the Odeon Theatre in Bucharest. The gaming industry in Romania comprises over 200 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]