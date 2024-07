UiPath Reports RON2.8B Turnover In Romania In 2023, Up 25% YoY

UiPath Reports RON2.8B Turnover In Romania In 2023, Up 25% YoY. UiPath, the most successful product in the Romanian IT industry and the first Romanian IT company listed on Wall Street, has reported at Romania's finance ministry a turnover of RON2.855 billion (EUR574 million) for 2023, up 25% year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]