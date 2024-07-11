PepsiCo opens automated warehouse at Romanian snacks factory as it completes USD 100 mln investment

PepsiCo opens automated warehouse at Romanian snacks factory as it completes USD 100 mln investment. PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, inaugurated an automated warehouse at its snacks factory in Pope?ti-Leordeni, Romania, this week. The new addition marks the completion of a strategic investment project valued at over USD 100 million. The investment, first announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]