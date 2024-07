Romania's Annual Inflation Keeps Downward Trend, Drops To 4.9% In June 2024

Romania's Annual Inflation Keeps Downward Trend, Drops To 4.9% In June 2024. Romania's annual inflation decreased to 4.9% in June 2024, compared to 5.1% in May 2024 and 5.9% in April 2024, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (July 11). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]