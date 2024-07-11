Floria resumes offline development and invests over 60,000 Euros in its sixth flower shop, opened as a franchise in Sun Plaza



Floria, a reference brand in the Romanian floral market, resumes its offline expansion by opening its sixth flower shop under a franchise system. Following the flower shops in Promenada Mall, B?neasa Shopping Center, Plaza Romania, AFI Cotroceni, and Ion Câmpineanu, the flower shop in Sun (...)